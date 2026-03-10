Nearly 800 customers without water after large main break in Washington County

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of people are without water after a large main break in Washington County on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania American Water said that a 12-inch water line ruptured in the 1600 block of Park Avenue in North Franklin Township around 4:30 a.m.

A total of 740 customers are without water, and American Water said repairs will take around 6 hours.

Trinity Intermediate School and Trinity Middle School are operating on a remote learning day due to the water main break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group