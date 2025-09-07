Nearly two dozen Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania win $100K or $50K in Saturday’s drawing

Although the jackpot-winning Powerball tickets weren’t sold in Pennsylvania, nearly two dozen other tickets with large prizes were.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, 22 lucky people who purchased Powerball tickets in the state won between $50,000 and $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 11, 23,44, 61, and 62. The Powerball was 17, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says 19 people won $50,000 by matching four of the five numbers drawn and the Powerball. Three others won $100,000 by matching four of the five numbers drawn and the Powerball, and also purchased Power Play.

Where these tickets were sold wasn’t immediately announced.

