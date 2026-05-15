Neighborhood 91 to add 108,000-square-foot facility aimed at advanced manufacturing

RIDC and the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Wednesday broke ground on a 108,000-square-foot building at its growing Neighborhood 91 campus aimed at advanced and additive manufacturing.

The building will join another one already on site that is fully occupied by Cumberland Additive, Metal Powder Works and others in an emerging industry that takes advantage of several of the Pittsburgh region’s strengths: legacy manufacturing, top-flight research universities, and high-tech innovation. The $16 million construction will be funded by $1 million from Allegheny County, funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and equity from RIDC, which took over last year as the master developer of the site.

RIDC President Donald F. Smith Jr. and The Barnes Global Advisors Founder and President John Barnes, who is advising Neighborhood 91, predicted the second building will be in high demand.

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