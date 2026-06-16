Neighbors call for Penn Hills swim club to be shut down after apparent shooting during pool party

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills neighbors plan on attending a council meeting Monday night, just days after a reported shooting at an area swim club.

In the past decade, there have been at least two shootings there and neighbors say they’re fed up.

“They know that they’re bringing chaos to our neighborhood,” said Patrick Smith.

Patrick Smith is talking about the owners of Olympic Swim and Health Club along Twin Oak Drive. Smith lives nearby and says it was after 10 p.m. Saturday when he heard 20-30 rounds of gunfire. He says he grabbed his wife and children and ran to safety.

“As far as the shooting Saturday night, we could easily be talking about a stray bullet hitting a child at an adjacent house,” Smith said.

Smith says, normally, there aren’t any major issues with the Olympic Club until the summertime, when he says large pool parties draw underage kids who aren’t from the Penn Hills area.

“Who didn’t agree to have these parties happening next to their house. They didn’t agree to have these cars parked in their driveways and people walking into their yards and smelling the weed and hearing the music,” Smith said.

EMS did confirm one person was taken to the hospital.

Channel 11 reached out to the Penn Hills Police Department for information on Saturday night. On Monday at 6 p.m., Chief Jason Bonace responded with a statement saying:

“The incident remains under active investigation by the Penn Hills Police Department. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to provide additional details or comment on matters that may be related to the investigation at this time. We are aware of information circulating publicly regarding this incident; however, the Department will not comment on the accuracy or inaccuracy of such information while the investigation remains ongoing. Should information become available for public release, it will be provided at the appropriate time. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”

This violence comes a decade after three teenagers were shot at a Memorial Day pool party at the Olympic Pool.

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“It’s been proven in the past and on Saturday night that these conditions lead to violence, so it should be on the venue and the renter of the venue to supply security,” Smith said.

Smith says he and his neighbors plan to push for change to make things safer.

“The main thing that everyone seems to agree on is we don’t want the pool shut down. I definitely feel that way. We want there to be a place for people to go. We want it to be fun and safe, but there are conditions being created that aren’t safe for anybody,” he said.

Channel 11 contacted the Olympic Club today, but they had no comment.

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