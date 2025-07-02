Neighbors express concern after motorized bike riders damage school grounds in Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People who live in Greenock, Elizabeth Township, told Channel 11 they’ve seen kids riding motorized bikes through school property, residents’ backyards, and even onto the street. They said they’re afraid someone is going to get killed.

Families in the Elizabeth Forward School District received an email from school administrators, making them aware that riders operating motorized bikes and motorcycles have damaged school property, most recently at Greenock Elementary School in Elizabeth Township.

“These things shouldn’t be happening,” said Annetta Pozzuto, who lives in a nearby community and is originally from the Greenock area.

Channel 11 crews went to check out the damage and saw deep mud tracks circling the playground area, with the grass torn up in several spots outside of the school.

“It’s out of control anymore, the illegal bike riding,” said Christina Kemmerer, whose son is homeschooled. “The parents need to take some... of control of the children riding these bikes.”

Greenock neighbors said bikers come out into traffic on main roads and are scared they’re going to get hit by drivers. Others, like Kemmerer, said they’ve also had enough and believe the effects of this are widespread.

“We’re going to have to pay to replace the damaged property, and it’s not fair to the taxpayers,” Kemmerer said.

“It should come from the parents of the kids that are doing the problem,” Pozzuto said.

Police have been notified and are working to identify those responsible for the damage, according to the email from administrators.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group