Pittsburgh neighbors have their sense of security shattered amid rash of overnight car break-ins

PITTSBURGH — Several neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood were alarmed to find their cars damaged in a rash of overnight break-ins at the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

A neighbor’s doorbell video showed vandals walking by cars down Itin Street. Then, the sound of glass can be heard shattering.

“I didn’t even know,” one woman said, who didn’t want to be identified. “The car alarms went off, so all this noise was going on.”

double-take. Plastic was covering the broken windows and there was still glass on the ground.

Caralin Fohl said she woke up Friday morning to find the back window of her new car broken.

“I went to open my door, and I look up and glass all over the place,” Fohl said. “I was shell-shocked. I had to do a double-take, like, is that really my car? It was insane. I just bought it April 18.”

Several neighbors said nothing was stolen out of their cars.

“They just broke the window, and I guess walked away,” Fohl said.

One woman said she feels violated.

“Aghast. I was just, ‘What?’ It was awful,” she said. “I was trying to figure out why would they want to do that to us?”

Neighbors are warning others to be vigilant.

“I just wanted to get the word out of suspicious people around your car,” Fohl said.

Many of the neighbors filed police reports and said officers told them there were a number of people calling to report car break-ins.

Channel 11 reached out to Pittsburgh police for more information but has not yet heard back.

