Neighbor’s security camera captures Monessen man ‘severely abusing’ several dogs, police say

MONESSEN — A Monessen couple is facing charges on accusations of “severely abusing” several dogs.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says charges were filed against Douglas White, 27, and Mackinzie Orndoff, 26, after their neighbor turned over more than 50 videos from his surveillance cameras to Monessen Police.

The DA’s office says those videos show White abusing the dogs multiple times, dating back to December 2024. The videos reportedly show actions like kicking, choking, throwing and aggressively grabbing the dog by the back of the neck.

Investigators say other videos show a dog being thrown into the steps and yelping when he hit the railing and, in another instance, a dog was thrown down the stairs, then dragged through the yard and up the stairs to the porch.

When investigators searched the couple’s Knox Avenue home, three dogs were taken to a local animal rescue for evaluation and treatment. The bodies of two dogs were exhumed and will be forensically examined.

During a subsequent search, officers seized marijuana and related drug paraphernalia.

Court documents show White is facing five charges, including torture, aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. Orndoff is charged with conspiracy of aggravated cruelty to animals and neglect of vet care.

Both have been released from the Westmoreland County Prison after posting $500,000 bail.

