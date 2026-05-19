2 men shot in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Wilkinsburg early Tuesday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers were notified about a shooting in the 700 block of Penn Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found one man shot in his arm, and another man shot in his arm and leg. Both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Our crews on scene saw some businesses that were hit by bullets.

Wilkinsburg Shooting

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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