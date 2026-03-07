Neighbors sick of long-standing illegal dumping site in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A roadside dump is causing headaches in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. One woman told us it’s been a problem for decades and is only getting worse.

“Nobody wants to see this, and nobody wants to live by this,” Jeannine Gates told Channel 11.

She lives just down the road and passes the trash on Karl Street every day.

“This is a health hazard. This is called public safety. This is part of public safety and this is not safe at all,” she said.

Tires, mattresses, couches, televisions and more all line the street.

“We have coyotes, raccoons. You’ll see them grazing through here.”

The dump site is on the City of Pittsburgh’s radar. There’s even a “no dumping” sign threatening a hefty fine.

It hasn’t stopped anyone. Jeannine says as soon as some garbage gets picked up, someone comes and dumps more.

She’s filed a number of 311 complaints about the problem.

A spokesperson with Mayor O’Connor’s office told Channel 11 that the spot on Karl Street was cited on January 8, and “Because it’s city-owned property, it will be cleaned up by the Department of Public Works. The clean and lien team handles this as well as dumping, litter and debris sites around the city.”

However, there is no timetable for when that’ll happen.

“They don’t do Squirrel Hill, Beechview, Baldwin Borough like this. Don’t do the city like this. I pay my taxes and I expect to get tax results,” she said.

Jeannine also said she’d like to see steps taken to prevent future dumping like cameras and lights.

