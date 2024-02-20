Nephew who lived with parents charged in abuse of 6-year-old speaks out

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The case against a mother and father accused of locking their 6-year-old daughter naked in a dog cage, beating her and denying her food will head to trial.

Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost had their preliminary hearing in magistrate court Tuesday afternoon.

>>> 6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged

Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost are in court today for their preliminary hearing. They we’re both arrested a few weeks ago, accused of abusing their 6y/o and locking her in a dog cage @WPXI



Here's our previous reporting: https://t.co/RIlvKoJBGp pic.twitter.com/qSSGR5lWzf — Andrew Havranek 📺 (@Andrew_Havranek) February 20, 2024

The district attorney called on two firefighters who responded to the home in January when their child went unresponsive, two state troopers, a county Children and Youth Services case worker, and Weight and Frost’s nephew.

The nephew was living at the home at the time of the alleged abuse and spoke with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek after his testimony. We’ll have more on what he had to say tonight at 5 p.m.

