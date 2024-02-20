Local

Nephew who lived with parents charged in abuse of 6-year-old speaks out

By Andrew Havranek, WPXI-TV

Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost are guided into a court house ahead of their preliminary hearing.

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The case against a mother and father accused of locking their 6-year-old daughter naked in a dog cage, beating her and denying her food will head to trial.

Jacob Weight and Mimi Frost had their preliminary hearing in magistrate court Tuesday afternoon.

The district attorney called on two firefighters who responded to the home in January when their child went unresponsive, two state troopers, a county Children and Youth Services case worker, and Weight and Frost’s nephew.

The nephew was living at the home at the time of the alleged abuse and spoke with Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek after his testimony. We’ll have more on what he had to say tonight at 5 p.m.

