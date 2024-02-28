Netflix horror movie filming in Pittsburgh looking for kid stand-ins, doubles

PITTSBURGH — Has your child ever wanted to be featured in a film? Netflix is asking area kids to apply to be stand-ins and doubles for a horror movie.

“The Deliverance,” a faith-based horror film involving demonic possession, is looking for kids to film an additional scene in Pittsburgh on March 4.

The film is looking for two roles:

Photo-double and stand-in to portray a Black girl ages 8 to11.

May also be needed for a fitting on Feb. 29 and March 1 so should also have those dates available.

Stand-in to portray a Black or bi-racial boy ages 12 to 18.

The casting agency said to be considered, you must be fully available on March 4 and have reliable transportation.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group