New $22.6M midrise in Northview Heights under construction, time capsule buried on site

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor joined the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and community partners to celebrate the construction of the $22.6 million Northview Midrise development project in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights.

Mayor O’Connor stated the new midrise will offer accessible housing to residents who have called Northview Heights home for decades.

This development replaces an 87-unit high-rise, built in 1962, which has been in disrepair, a situation the HACP has been working to address for over a decade. Residents of the current Northview Heights High Rise will be relocated following the new construction.

The four-story Northview Midrise will feature 43 units on nearly four acres of land. These units include seven two-bedroom and 36 one-bedroom configurations.

The development will also include nearly 4,500-square-feet of commercial space on the ground floor. This space will be divided into two units, with one unit possibly leased by resident supportive services and the other for tenants yet to be determined.

Amenities planned for the midrise include a community room with a kitchenette, on-site property management office space, a computer room, a multi-purpose room and bike storage.

HACP Executive Director Caster D. Binion emphasized the significance of the event.

“We are honored to be sharing this meaningful occasion with residents, community partners, elected officials and stakeholders as we dedicate a new chapter for Northview Heights,” Binion said. “We are here to celebrate the progress and recognize the partnerships and residents who continue to shape the future of affordable housing in Pittsburgh.”

Speakers at the June 8 ceremony also included Rev. Ron Hoellein of the Church Union, Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson of District 1 and Ms. Winnie Evans and Ms. Rochell Preston, who are representatives of the Northview Heights Senior Tenant Council.

To commemorate the event, the HACP organized a time capsule called “Sealing History – Remember the Time.” This time capsule was buried on the midrise site for future generations, as construction has already begun.

Northview Heights New Midrise Time Capsule

The HACP will retain ownership of the land. However, the Northview Midrise will not be directly managed by the HACP. Instead, the HACP will contract with a third-party property management firm for its operation. Tenant-paid rent will remain the same. Residential and commercial condominium spaces will be owned by Northview Midrise, LLC and HACP, respectively.

Construction of the Northview Midrise is slated for completion in October 2027. Following the completion of the new building, the current high-rise will be demolished, a process expected to take around 12 months.

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