New 40,000-square-foot sports complex opening soon in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A 40,000-square-foot sports complex is just about ready to open in Beaver County.

“The fun part is about to begin,” Jim Christiana said. He’s the CEO of M:7 Sports. The group helmed the construction of the complex.

Channel 11 first reported on the project back in February of 2023. Then, the inside was dirt and construction equipment. Now, there are basketball courts, volleyball courts, turf and more.

Christiana grew up in Beaver County and says there has long been a need for something like this in the community.

“Like many families, we had to drive an hour just to go to practice,” he said. “Beaver County has been producing world-class athletes for decades, yet this is the first multi-sport complex in the county.”

The site, located just off of the Aliquippa exit from I-376 is along Todd Road in Center Township.

It’ll play host to traditional sports like football, basketball, baseball and soccer but also sports like lacrosse, wiffleball, kickball, dodgeball and badminton.

“Who knows, the next Olympian could come out of here as a badminton player or a world-class soccer player.”

The newly-named Shell Sports Complex will host everything from gymnastics tournaments to pickleball games to birthday parties.

“The whole focus is helping the modern-day athlete develop their mind, their body and their brand and strengthen all three.”

M:7 cut its teeth helping athletes find collegiate homes, but the complex is for all ages.

An open house is scheduled for Aug. 14.

You can find more information here: https://www.m7sportsusa.com/.

