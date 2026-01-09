New administration in Pittsburgh making changes to prepare for next big snowfall

PITTSBURGH — We see and hear it every time it snows. Pittsburghers say their streets just aren’t plowed, sometimes until days later.

11 Investigates has been reporting on the problems with the city’s snowplow fleet for months. It’s an issue Pittsburgh’s new mayor is already talking about.

Channel 11’s Alyssa Raymond learned about the snowstorm solutions the city is working on.

On Thursday, the city discussed what it can do ahead of the next snowstorm — such as establishing a command center to monitor the city’s response during snow events — and what needs to be done this summer to prepare for next winter.

Channel 11 was there as new Mayor Corey O’Connor hosted the meeting, just four days after his inauguration.

After the first big snowfall in early December, residents blasted the city’s response at a city council meeting.

Some told us their roads were still in bad shape even four days after the snowstorm.

At that meeting, city council members told Channel 11 there are not enough trucks to adequately remove snow.

Here’s what was discussed at Thursday morning’s meeting.

Currently, the city is down 32 snow vehicles. That’s about a third of its fleet. It’s working on fixing more of those vehicles.

It’s also in the process of training another 15 to 20 drivers. Meanwhile, the snowplow tracker is still not working.

On Friday, the city is putting GPS in vehicles to map out the more than 1,200 miles it maintains — a step needed to get the tracker back up and running, which the city says is a top priority.

“The public needs to be able to see that we’re out there, that we’re working,” Chief of Staff Dan Gilman said.

The city says it’s also reorganizing all its salt domes and plotting out where else they can put salt so drivers have more options to pick up salt while they’re out on the roads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group