New arcade opening at church in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A local church has been transformed into a brand new arcade.

The guys at the Pittsburgh Arcade Collective are gearing up to open ‘The Church Arcade.

It is located on S First Street in Duquesne and will celebrate its grand opening this Saturday.

Organizers said the former church was in a good neighborhood and had the room that they needed.

“As soon as we saw it, just beautiful architecture, the stained glass windows, the vaulted ceilings. It’s a really cool space. Took all the pews out of it so we could replace the pews with arcade games. It’s really cool,” Pittsburgh Arcade Collective Founder Mike Hough said.

Purchasing a ticket for this weekend’s grand opening gets you free play on the machines.

The arcade features games from all eras as well as pinball machines.

