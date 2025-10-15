New bocce facility opens in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bocce fans now have a place to gather and play all year round.
The Bocce House opened its doors along Alpha Drive in O’Hara Township for a soft opening on Tuesday.
It has six indoor bocce courts, as well as a full bar, food and cigar lounge.
Owner Tony Folino said the whole thing started as a court behind his house that became so popular that he needed a bigger venue.
“We’re looking forward to leagues, couples leagues, ladies leagues. It’s a great venue,” Folino said.
The facility is offering ‘free play’ for October.
A full-scale grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 4.
