New bocce facility opens in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bocce fans now have a place to gather and play all year round.

The Bocce House opened its doors along Alpha Drive in O’Hara Township for a soft opening on Tuesday.

It has six indoor bocce courts, as well as a full bar, food and cigar lounge.

Owner Tony Folino said the whole thing started as a court behind his house that became so popular that he needed a bigger venue.

“We’re looking forward to leagues, couples leagues, ladies leagues. It’s a great venue,” Folino said.

The facility is offering ‘free play’ for October.

A full-scale grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 4.

