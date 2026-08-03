Investigation underway into fight at Washington County festival

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fight that took place over the weekend at the Tacos and Tequila Festival in Washington County.

The event was being held at EQT Park in Franklin Township. Videos being shared widely on social media show dozens of people involved in the fight.

At last check, no one was seriously hurt. Channel 11 is still trying to learn whether anyone was arrested.

Washington Mayor Jo Jo Burgess was at the event and issued a statement, calling the fight “uncalled for and unwarranted.”

Burgess says the fight was not near the main part of the festival or the concert occurring at the time, but “unfortunately, social media has made this the story instead of the overall positive and great festival/concert.”

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