PITTSBURGH — A new boxing gym opened in Homewood.

Roxamore Sports Network and See Me Rolling teamed up to open the gym at 7800 Susquehanna Street.

Owners say the goal is to prevent violence through physical fitness and training.

The gym’s grand opening was held on Friday.

The company says the gym is the largest boxing gym in the city.

