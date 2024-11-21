New Carnegie Mellon University program offers free tuition, no federal loans for some students

PITTSBURGH — A new program at Carnegie Mellon University is offering free tuition and the elimination of federal loans for some students.

The CMU Pathway Program aims to provide significant financial relief to undergraduates from low- and middle-income families.

Students from families earning less than $75,000 annually will be able to attend CMU tuition-free. Those from families earning less than $100,000 annually will have the opportunity to pursue their studies without federal student loans.

“Our aspiration for Carnegie Mellon University is simple. We want every student who has earned a spot at CMU to be able to join us and thrive regardless of their family’s financial resources or socioeconomic status,” said CMU President Farnam Jahanian. “The CMU Pathway Program represents our greatest investment so far in realizing this powerful vision.”

In addition to the CMU Pathway Program, CMU has previously launched the Tartan Scholars program for undergraduates and the CMU Rales Fellows Program for graduate STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students.

The CMU Pathway Program is set to begin in the 2025-2026 academic year. It applies to new and returning undergraduate students on CMU’s Pittsburgh campus who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and whose families have typical assets for their income.

