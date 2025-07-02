New Castle driver license center to close for modernization work

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The New Castle driver license center will close temporarily for renovations.

PennDOT officials say the center at 973 Old Youngstown Road will be closed from Tuesday to July 12.

Officials say the closure is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the center’s services and improve customer experience. Work will include replacing furniture and installing new flooring.

The center will reopen July 15 for normal operations.

During the closure, center employees will be temporarily reassigned to the Beaver Falls driver license center at 2580 Constitution Blvd.; Butler driver license center at 158 Point Plaza and Mercer driver license center at 519B Greenville Road.

Customers who have scheduled a driving exam at the New Castle center during the closure will be contacted with alternatives.

You can find a complete list of driver license and photo center locations here.

Certain driver and vehicle services are also available online, 24/7.

“The Shapiro Administration is making sure necessary upgrades and repairs to PennDOT’s driver license facilities get completed as part of our ongoing work to create customer-focused spaces that support efficient services,” said Kara Templeton, PennDOT driver and vehicle services deputy secretary. “With customer service our number one priority, we are offering increased staffing at nearby locations to meet the needs of Pennsylvanians while we’re completing the renovation work.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group