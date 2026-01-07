New Castle man sentenced for allowing drugs to be stored in, distributed from his home

PITTSBURGH — A New Castle man has been sentenced to six days in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in an interstate drug trafficking operation.

Edward Dietrich, 60, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, after being convicted of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Prosecutors say Deitrich allowed drugs to be stored and distributed from his home between August 2023 and August 2024. Deitrich was reportedly compensated for the use of his home.

As part of the conspiracy, a large amount of drugs was distributed in New Castle and Detroit, prosecutors say.

The case was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, aimed at disrupting criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

