New Castle man pleads guilty to trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico

A New Castle man charged in connection with a drug trafficking operation out of Puerto Rico has entered a guilty plea.

The Department of Justice announced that Daniel Feliciano, 49, pleaded guilty to six counts of violating federal narcotics and firearm laws on Thursday.

In connection with the plea, the court was told that between October 2022 and March 2024, Feliciano conspired with others to distribute cocaine in the New Castle area. In addition to conspiracy, the DOJ says Feliciano pleaded guilty to distributing and/or possessing with intent to distribute quantities of cocaine on three different dates, as well as possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

In March 2024, the DOJ said a federal search warrant was executed at Feliciano’s New Castle home. At that time, investigators seized approximately 150 grams of cocaine and crack, multiple digital scales that contained or later tested positive for cocaine residue, an assortment of drug packaging materials, nearly $2,000 in cash, three cell phones, three firearms, and various calibers and quantities of ammunition and loaded and unloaded magazines that totaled more than 2,400 rounds.

Per the DOJ, investigators determined Feliciano had the guns to “protect his product, his profits, and his person in relation to his drug trafficking crimes.”

Because of a prior felony conviction, Feliciano is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Feliciano is one of 17 people from New Castle, Puerto Rico and Youngstown, Ohio, charged in this operation. He was one of the last defendants to plead guilty, the DOJ says.

