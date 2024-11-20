New Castle Police arrest 3 people, seize $27K, drugs, guns

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Three people were arrested and thousands of dollars of drugs and guns were seized from a home in New Castle.

Police said they went to a house at the 1400 block of E. Washington Street to arrest Nathan Smith II who was wanted for a parole violation.

Smith saw officers approaching and ran inside, prompting police to force entry inside.

While inside the house police said Jacob Brown was also inside the house and ran out of the back door where he was taken into custody by police. Officers said he had a large sum of money and a gun.

As they continued looking for Smith, they found Joseph Phillips inside a bathroom. He was allegedly found with a large sum of money.

Smith was eventually also arrested.

The house was searched and more large sums of money, drugs and guns were found with multiple new suitcases.

Police said they found $27,044, three guns, 1,266 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 21 suitcases. One of the guns was reported stolen.

All three men were arrested and charged with persons not to possess firearms and multiple drug possession charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group