New Castle police ask for help finding missing man who has dementia, speaks limited English

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Ismael Davila is missing from his Parkwood Court home and was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, police say. He was wearing a tan/yellow shirt and green pants.

Davila was spotted on surveillance video heading south on Cascade Street from Parkwood Court around 7:03 a.m. Police shared photos from the video showing what Davila was wearing.

Ismael Davila

Davila is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and having white hair and a beard. He reportedly has dementia and speaks limited English.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

