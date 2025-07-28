New climate-friendly medic station unveiled in Northside, replacing former firehouse

PITTSBURGH — A new medic station was unveiled Monday in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood.

Replacing an early 20th-century former firehouse, the new Medic Station 4 was built using materials salvaged from the old building at 213 Lafayette Ave.

“This building represents the very best of what we’re working towards with our city-owned facilities,” said Mayor Ed Gainey at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s a symbol of how we take care of our people, the first responders who show up for us every day, and the residents they serve. With this project, we’re investing in public safety, sustainability and neighborhood pride, all at once.”

The station is the first city-owned facility to be built to high-performance building standards. Officials say Station 4 is “Net Zero Ready,” aligning with the city’s climate resilience and infrastructure renewal goals.

The project’s groundbreaking took place in February 2024, with planning and design dating back to September 2020.

