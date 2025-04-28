New crossover traffic pattern takes effect as work on Lebanon Church Road continues

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The next phase of a $28 million PennDOT improvement project got underway in West Mifflin Monday morning, as a new traffic pattern was put into place on Lebanon Church Road.

Drivers in the westbound lanes now cross over into the eastbound lanes between Ceco Drive and Route 51. Crews will be working to install waterlines and improve drainage in the area. The project also includes widening, milling and paving, concrete patching, signal upgrades and more improvements.

The latest phase of work will likely cause slowdowns and congestion during peak hours, leading to mixed reaction among those who live and work in the area.

“It just makes it really difficult. I went to go to the post office the other day, and it was blocked off, so it took like 30 minutes when it would take 10 before,” said Alexandra Stealey, who lives along Lebanon Church Road.

“I don’t mind it really. I’m retired, so I get by,” said Jim Palmerine of West Mifflin. “I can see where some people trying to get to work, there are issues, but I don’t have that problem myself. I’m glad they’re doing work, construction, so we’re progressing.”

The crossover configuration will remain in place through early August.

The entire project will be done in the summer of 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group