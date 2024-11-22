New development coming to former department store in downtown Canonsburg

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A brand new development is springing to life in downtown Canonsburg.

The hope is to open the doors in the spring to a new concept space for the area. A mix of indoor shopping and eateries will be in a building that was once a department store.

The mayor of Canonsburg told Channel 11 on Thursday he’s proud of all the businesses popping up on this main street and the foot traffic it brings to his town.

“It’s just going to put more foot traffic on our street,” Mayor David Rhome said.

Rhome stopped by the construction site Thursday. He said he welcomes the new businesses popping up on Pike Street and feels it’s a throwback to a time when many of Pennsylvania’s main streets were the main attractions in their small towns.

“The older people, you look back in time and you say it would be nice to have that, we are trying our best to give that back to the citizens of Canonsburg and folks who want to come and visit,” Rhome said.

So far one tenant has already signed an agreement. A hot dog shop will also have a walk-up window. Another restaurant is close to signing, that likely will have a walk-up window as well.

