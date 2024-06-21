New elementary school to be built in Steel Valley School District

A new elementary school will be built in the Steel Valley School District that will bring all the district’s elementary students together on the same campus as the middle and high school.

The school board of directors approved the motion to award the general construction contract to Pittsburgh-based Rycon Construction during a meeting on Thursday.

Construction is expected to be completed in August 2026 in time for the 2026-27 school year.

The district shared renderings of the new school on social media. The new elementary school will be built on the site of the district’s current administration offices, located in the former Franklin Primary at 220 E. Oliver Road in Munhall.

