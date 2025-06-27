New federally funded EV charging stations open in Pittsburgh area

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is leading the pack among states using federal funding to open electric vehicle charging stations, with two new sites opening in the Pittsburgh area.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said Friday that the charging stations are funded by the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. Six new additions bring Pennsylvania’s total to 17 NEVI sites.

Pennsylvania is now second in the nation in stations built using the NEVI program, having leveraged $9 million so far.

These are the new Pittsburgh-area locations:

Tesla in New Castle, Lawrence County on Route 224 along Interstate 376 (Exit 13) at Sheetz

EVgo in Monroeville, Allegheny County along I-76 (Exit 57) and I-376 exit 84 at Penn Place Shopping Plaza

“The Shapiro Administration is working quickly – getting hardworking tradesmen and women on the job and opening more EV charging stations than almost every other state – making Pennsylvania a national leader on NEVI,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The rollout of EV charging stations in the Commonwealth is moving along at speed, and we’re excited to make clean transportation more accessible for Pennsylvania travelers.”

Pennsylvania’s NEVI-funded stations have done more than 17,400 charging sessions, fueling over 2 million estimated miles driven and reducing CO2 emissions by more than 950,000 pounds, Shapiro’s office says.

PennDOT has obligated about $70 million of the $171.5 million given by the NEVI program. Ninety projects totaling about $59 million are currently under contract and expected to move forward.

