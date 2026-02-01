New fire, EMS partnership will take service ‘to the next level’ in Oakdale area, officials say

OAKDALE, Pa. — A new partnership will take emergency services “to the next level” in the Oakdale area, officials say.

On Sunday, the Oakdale Hose Company announced that it will house an Advanced Life Support unit through the borough’s EMS provider, NorthWest EMS.

The unit will be staffed 12 hours a day every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, which officials say are the community’s busiest EMS call days.

Service is expected to begin Thursday, covering Oakdale and the southern portion of North Fayette Township.

Officials say the partnership has been in the works for 4-6 months, intending to reduce response times for advanced care.

“The Oakdale Hose Company has provided all hazards emergency services for 133 years,” a release reads. “This new venture will take that service to the next level. As always, we strive to provide second to none, exemplary service to the visitors and residents of Oakdale Borough and the citizens in our Mutual Aid communities. We are excited to move forward with that service.”

Although the unit will be housed at the Oakdale Hose Company, the company’s response to medical calls in the Borough of Oakdale won’t change, officials note.

