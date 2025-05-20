New Florence voters to decide whether or not alcohol sales should be legal in borough

NEW FLORENCE, Pa. — Becky Richey has been making pizzas and more since she opened up shop more than 25 years ago.

“It’s called pizza and more so we have stromoboli, pagach, which people don’t even know what it is, it’s like a big pierogi, hoagies, dinners,” Richey explained.

But since opening up C & T’s Pizza in 2000, there’s one question she’s been asked more than any other.

“There’s so many people that come in here and ask, ‘Ok, where’s your beer? I have my pizza. What goes better with pizza than beer?’” she said.

In the small borough of New Florence, Westmorland County, it’s been illegal to sell beer and other alcohol within borough limits since prohibition laws were lifted in 1933.

The borough banned liquor sales in 1934, and beer sales a year after that.

It’s one of four small towns in Westmoreland County that don’t allow alcohol sales.

Richey thinks it’s time to change.

“When are we ever going to be able to have this?” she asked.

Voters in the borough will decide Tuesday whether or not to allow liquor and beer sales in New Florence at the ballot box.

Richey said the last time this was asked was in 2009. It failed by just a few votes.

If it passes Tuesday — beer and liquor sales won’t start immediately. There’s a process with the liquor control board.

“The first thing that has to happen is that the liquor control board has to receive the certified results from the county election official,” said Shawn Kelly, a Spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. “Once that happens, then we can start the process of accepting those applications.”

But there could be a little bit of a challenge for Richey’s business and others in New Florence to get an actual liquor license.

Westmoreland County already has the maximum licenses issued that it’s allowed to have from the state. That means Richey and other business owners would have to go online, find a license that’s in safekeeping in Westmoreland County — meaning it’s not being used — and try to potentially buy it from the license owner.

“You work out something with that licensee and then you begin the process of transferring the license from that licensee to your new establishment,” Kelly explained.

Richey knows there are a few hurdles to clear, but she’s staying optimistic.

She feels being able to sell liquor and beer would help bring more customers into not just her business, but into the small town, and be a potential revenue boost for everyone.

“I really feel definite for this one. It’s going to pass this time,” she said.

