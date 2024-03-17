New Kensington Downtown Partnership food shuttle receives upgrades, expands hours

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — The New Ken Downtown Partnership is upgrading its food shuttle services.

The shuttle provides people in the area with food and groceries to residents. It also picks up people who live in New Kensington, Arnold, and Parnassus and takes them to Golden Dawn, Aldi’s, Walmart, Giant Eagle and the Animal Protectors Food Bank.

On Friday, Wesley Family Services announced that it would be expanding the shuttle’s availability to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Services were just recently expanded to include residents of the Lower Burrell high-rise.

The shuttle was introduced in April of last year after the last grocery store in New Kensington was closed in 2020. New Kensington is now considered a “food desert.”

“We continue to expand and evolve our Food Shuttle program as we evaluate our community’s needs,” said Angela Gula, supervisor for the Fresh Food Shuttle Service. “Everyone deserves access to fresh food and groceries, and it is our hope that by adding availability, we can serve more people.”

The shuttle also received a new paint job.

Seven to eight people can get in the shuttle at a time and riders must be 18 years old or older.

Anyone interested can call 724-895-8270.

