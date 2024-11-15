New Kensington man accused of threatening neighbor with gun

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington man is facing several charges after police said he threatened his neighbor with a gun.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Sixth Avenue on Monday. The victim told them that Jacob Recker, 26, was making noise and banging on the walls in a multi-tenant home where they both live on separate floors.

Police said the victim went to the landlord’s place to complain about the noise when Recker approached him. After a verbal altercation, Recker is accused of pointing a gun at the victim and allegedly said, “I don’t fight anymore; I just shoot. So, go upstairs or I will shoot you.”

Officers executed a search warrant at Recker’s apartment and found a 9mm pistol, matching the description provided by witnesses, in the living room.

Recker is charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and is being held on $100,000 bail.

