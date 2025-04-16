New Kensington sinkholes getting fixed after neighbors reach out to Channel 11

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Just days after neighbors reached out to Channel 11 for help, the toxic, smelly sinkhole in their back alley is getting fixed.

We saw one of the holes on Moss Alley in New Kensington patched up and another covered with steel plates.

The sinkholes are the result of a sewer project gone wrong and neighbors’ concerns grew with the size of the hole. Some worried about the kids that play in the alley, while another worried about the undermining that threatened their property.

