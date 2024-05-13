New mascot revealed for Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium; here’s how you can help name it

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has a new mascot.

One of the zoo’s most popular residents, the playful and popular red panda, was chosen to represent the zoo.

Selecting the red panda signifies the zoo’s commitment to conservation, as red pandas are endangered.

Zoo fans can suggest a name for the red panda online for a minimum of a $1 donation. Contest funds will support red panda conservation.

Suggestions will be accepted until May 17, with the winning name announced on May 31.

Proceeds benefit the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s SAFE Red Panda program. The program coordinates zoos across the country with conservation efforts in the field, including habitat conservation and restoration, surveys of wild populations, conservation education and prevention of wildlife disease. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium provides leadership and support for the SAFE Red Panda program.

There are as few as 2,500 wild pandas left in the wild with a 50% decline in their population over the last two decades.

Click here to suggest a name.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group