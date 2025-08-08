New Mexico man facing drug charges after traffic stop on PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A New Mexico man is facing drug charges after police said they found a duffel full of drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop on the Turnpike.

Jose Jiminez, 21, was pulled over on I-76 in Hempfield Township on Tuesday for an alleged traffic violation.

According to information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, police called a K-9 to the scene after Jiminez refused to give suspicious officers consent to search his vehicle.

The K-9 alerted troopers to the front driver and front passenger side doors of the vehicle. As a result, police obtained and executed a search warrant.

Troopers said they found a duffel bag full of drugs in the vehicle. They reported finding more than 17 pounds of cocaine in it.

Jiminez was taken to the Westmoreland County prison and denied bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group