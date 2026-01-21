New vending machine in Downtown Pittsburgh expands access to life-saving naloxone

PITTSBURGH — Health officials have installed a new outdoor naloxone vending machine in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Located at the Allegheny County Human Services Building on Smithfield Street, the machine will be available 24/7, providing the opioid overdose-reversing medication naloxone at no cost.

This new machine adds to the list of naloxone dispenser locations already deployed in Allegheny County through the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action grant.

“This collaboration with the Department of Human Services allows us to expand low-barrier access in a highly visible, central location,” said Katie Wooten, Allegheny County Health Department overdose prevention program manager. “The 24/7 outdoor placement of the vending machine downtown is sure to prevent deaths, as more individuals can access life-saving medication on their own terms — especially those discouraged by retail prices or who want to remain anonymous.”

ACHD reports distributing more than 66,000 free naloxone kits following a surge in overdose deaths from 2020 to 2022.

Click here for a full list of naloxone access locations in Allegheny County.

