New Pennsylvania law requires all elementary schools to teach cursive

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed bipartisan legislation into law on Wednesday, mandating all elementary schools in the state teach cursive handwriting.

Pennsylvania eliminated the requirement around 2010. According to the bill, this new mandate will take effect within 60 days.

Teaching the writing style is currently required in at least 24 states.

“I think it’s a great idea. My son is 14 and can’t even sign his name. So, I think it is an amazing idea,” Shaler Elementary School parent Jessica Vey said. “2020 hit when he was learning cursive, and then he never went back and then never learned it, so I think it’s great.”

Rep. Dane Watro (R-District 116) sponsored the bill and says it will help fine motor skills and brain development for young kids, while also teaching them how to properly form a signature.

Watro says a signature is a unique identifier that AI may struggle to reproduce.

Also, he says cursive illiteracy keeps kids from being able to read key historical documents such as the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution.

But elementary school students, like Adyson from Shaler, said they aren’t sure how they feel about adding a new subject to their school day.

“It’s harder for some people to read because, if people have different handwritings, it will be harder for some people than other people,” Adyson said. “It’s fun to learn. I don’t like it myself because I think it’s like weird, I guess.”

