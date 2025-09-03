New Pittsburgh tourism program seeking knowledgeable Yinzers to be city ambassadors

PITTSBURGH — How well do you know the Steel City? A new tourism initiative could use your Yinzer expertise.

VisitPITTSBURGH is launching its PGH Insiders program, which empowers Pittsburghers to showcase the city’s culture and attractions.

PGH Insiders ambassadors will share their insider knowledge with visitors and residents, engaging in promotional events within the region and beyond.

Nominations for the 2026 class of PGH Insiders will be accepted through September. The ambassadors will be announced in January and serve a one-year term.

To be eligible, applicants should meet these criteria:

Must be a resident of the Pittsburgh region with a strong passion for the city and its tourism industry.

Demonstrated expertise and enthusiasm for Pittsburgh and visitor experience.

Strong communication skills with the ability to confidently engage with media, industry professionals, and the community.

Ability to attend and participate in scheduled events and media opportunities.

Prior experience in public speaking, media relations, tourism, or community engagement is preferred, but not required.

“As a key player in the tourism industry, VisitPITTSBURGH recognizes the value of local insights in enhancing the visitor experience,” a release states. “By appointing dedicated ambassadors through the PGH Insiders program, the organization aims to build a strong network of advocates whose firsthand knowledge and enthusiasm will help shape Pittsburgh’s narrative, positioning the city as a must-visit destination for travelers near and far.”

