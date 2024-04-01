New recycling rules in place in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — From flyers to emails and even door hangers, the City of Pittsburgh has put the word out about new recycling rules.

City officials say some residents have been slow to comply.

Pittsburgh Public Works crews pick up curbside recycling six days a week.

Since January, plastic bags are no longer allowed in the recycling bins for the 100,000 customers in the city limits.

“The sorting machines would get clogged up with the blue plastic bags. So, in an effort to make that a faster and more efficient and cleaner and less contaminated process, we eliminated the blue bags,” said Recycling Supervisor Vanessa Reaves.

It’s part of Pittsburgh’s movement to reduce plastic bag waste and if you place your recyclables in a plastic bag, “It will not be collected,“ said Reaves.

Items that can be placed in the recycling bin include plastic containers with removed lids, flattened cardboard, glass bottles and jars, metal containers and mixed paper.

“To-go containers are not accepted,” said Reaves.

Items that are not accepted include plastic film, soiled pizza boxes, shredded paper, wire and scrap metals.

Reaves said 35 gallons is the weight limit for the blue bins.

The rules are still in the transition period for some customers, but by summer, the city will start to issue warnings if ignored, then possibly citations.

If you need a blue recycling bin, you can contact the city by calling 311. If you are replacing a damaged or stolen bin, you have to purchase it.

As for electronics such as old TVs, The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts an electronic recycling event two days during the week at 3001 Railroad Drive at the Environment Service Headquarters. For more information, contact joshs@prc.org or call 412-488-7490.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group