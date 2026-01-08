New report shows Pennsylvania overdose program reversed over 9,000 overdoses

A new report shows that Pennsylvania’s current overdose prevention program saved thousands of lives last year.

The Shapiro Administration released the Overdose Prevention Program Annual Report on Wednesday.

The program is run by the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and focused on preventing fatal overdoses in the Commonwealth. It does this by distributing supplies to local organizations, providers and people within communities. That includes 800,000 doses of naloxone and 737,000 fentanyl and xylazine test strips which were given out in 2025. Those supplies are given shared with recovery programs, libraries, churches, campuses, drop-boxes, mail-based distribution, mobile outreach and other places.

Nearly 9,500 overdose reversals were reported between January and September last year, the report said.

The DDAP said early estimates indicate that 2025 had the lowest overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in over a decade.

“The Pennsylvania Overdose Prevention Program has strengthened our community outreach and engagement efforts. Through consistent access to naloxone and testing strips, we’ve equipped partners with life-saving resources, increased public awareness and helped prevent fatal overdoses across high-risk areas,” said Health Program Administrator Todd Nickelsberg, Philadelphia Single County Authority. “The program’s structure and support have expanded our prevention work with greater confidence and sustainability.”

Anyone looking for locations involved in the DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program can find a full list of participating locations, here.

The full report is attached below.

