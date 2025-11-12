New retail development planned along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A planned retail development aims to capitalize on growth in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

The new Forbes Commons would house up to five tenants, following the first-floor renovation of the historic Forbes Stevenson Building at 1401 Forbes Avenue.

Totaling 14,600 square feet, the marketplace would feature patio seating, an elevated walkway and updated awnings.

Developers are looking for potential tenants, pointing to nearby UPMC Mercy, Duquesne University and PPG Paints Arena, as well as the influx of new residents in the area.

“This is a huge opportunity for any retailer that wants to tap the unmet needs of thousands of people eager for a better place to meet and eat,” Smerd Group principal Jeremy Smerd said. “Forbes Commons will serve as common ground for commerce and connection.”

A former Kaufmann’s Department Store warehouse, the Forbes Stevenson Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and now serves as a biotech hub.

