New routes being installed at Allegheny County bouldering park

New climbing routes are coming to a bouldering park in Allegheny County.

Starting Tuesday, staff will clean and replace the handholds at the Boyce Park Bouldering Park.

Work is expected to end on Friday, and guests are asked to stay off the climbing walls in the meantime.

With more than 6,000 square feet of challenges, the bouldering park is one of the largest free outdoor bouldering wall sites in the county.

The park is typically open from 8 a.m. to dusk.

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