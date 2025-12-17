New Salina Bridge fully opens, providing vital connection between Armstrong, Westmoreland counties

The new Salina Bridge (Route 1060) is now fully open to traffic, providing a vital connection between Belle Township in Westmoreland County and Kiskiminetas Township in Armstrong County.

This opening marks a significant milestone in the $33.2 million project, which includes ongoing work such as paving of the bridge approaches scheduled for spring and the demolition of the old bridge slated for later this winter.

The bridge, constructed over the Kiskiminetas River, is designed as a three-span continuous composite steel plate girder bridge on a new alignment immediately downstream from the existing structure. This innovative design aims to enhance safety and traffic flow in the area.

Mekis Construction is the prime contractor for the Salina Bridge project. They are responsible for the completion of the construction, expected to continue through late 2026 as they finalize all associated works.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution while traveling on the new bridge as additional work continues. PennDOT reminds all drivers to remain alert and follow posted signs and speed limits, emphasizing that safety is a shared responsibility.

