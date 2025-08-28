New Sheetz to be built in Pittsburgh city limits

PITTSBURGH — Plans are in the works for a Sheetz location along Banksville Road - slated to be the first in the Pittsburgh city limits.

It will be built at 2501 Banksville Road, the site of a former Rite Aid, near the intersection of Wenzell Avenue. The new Sheetz location will sit next to an Aldi grocery store that is expected to open by year’s end.

Customers we spoke with said they think it will be a great addition to the area.

“If people need to just go and get something easy and quick, that would be really nice,” said Megan Davis, a Sheetz customer. “I’m actually really excited and shocked about it because it’s going to be too easy to get to.”

The company issued this statement to Channel 11:

“Although this project is in the very early stages, we can confirm that we are planning a new store, located at the intersection of Banksville Road and Wenzell Avenue. This would be the first store within Pittsburgh’s city limits. We look forward to sharing more details soon and to eventually begin serving customers in this area of the city.”

Sheetz plans to open 30 stores in Western Pennsylvania by 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW\

©2025 Cox Media Group