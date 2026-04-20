New specialized webpage will help NFL Draft visitors navigate traffic across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new website launched by the Shapiro Administration will help fans headed to the NFL Draft navigate traffic across Pittsburgh.

PennDOT will provide enhanced real-time travel information available on its new specialized webpage. It will include average travel time for primary routes from the north, west, south and east. Users will also be able to see incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds, and message board displays on the map.

In addition, PennDOT will activate an additional 40 cameras in the area throughout the event to enhance monitoring, as well as 32 additional message boards to help direct travelers.

The page will also include public transportation maps.

PennDOT said drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and an increase in pedestrian traffic.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group