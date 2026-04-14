New stores, upgrades coming to South Hills Village mall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A new lineup of stores is coming to the South Hills Village Mall in Bethel Park.

“With new retailers and refreshed spaces on the way, we’re committed to delivering a modern, inviting environment our guests will love,” said general manager Andrea Foster.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, Rowan and Swarovski will all open in the mall over the next year. A new, updated Pandora store will open on the lower level.

In addition to the new stores, the mall will make several enhancements, including interior painting, refinishing the mall’s terrazzo floors, tile replacement, and updates to two major entrances, featuring new South Hills Village signage. Plus, new automatic sliding doors at select entrances, and the addition of soft seating and convenient charging stations throughout the mall.

Most of the restrooms are being renovated and will include new features such as self‑sanitizing diaper‑changing tables.

The mall said the AMC Theater is also going through a refresh.

When will the new stores open?

Abercrombie & Fitch: Fall 2026

Madewell: 2027

Rowan: Fall 2026

Spencer’s: Summer 2026

Swarovski: Spring 2026

Johnston & Murphy: April 2026

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