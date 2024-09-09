New sushi spot to open in Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH — A new sushi restaurant is opening in Bakery Square next month.

Golden Gai will open on Oct. 15. It offers a “unique culinary journey that blends the rich traditions of Japanese dining with a modern twist,” a press release said.

The menu features small plates, sushi, signature cocktails and an extensive sake selection.

A to-go version of the restaurant opened at the location in May while the interior space was completed.

Those wishing to go to Golden Gai can make a reservation via Open Table.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group