New sushi spot to open in Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH — A new sushi restaurant is opening in Bakery Square next month.
Golden Gai will open on Oct. 15. It offers a “unique culinary journey that blends the rich traditions of Japanese dining with a modern twist,” a press release said.
The menu features small plates, sushi, signature cocktails and an extensive sake selection.
A to-go version of the restaurant opened at the location in May while the interior space was completed.
Those wishing to go to Golden Gai can make a reservation via Open Table.
