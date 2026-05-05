New text scams spoof Pennsylvania Supreme Court, officials warn

PITTSBURGH — Court officials are warning of a text scam that spoofs the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Pennsylvania Courts say the scam involves texts that mimic the Pennsylvania Supreme Court website. The message claims the court has scheduled a “mandatory court appearance for traffic offenses,” lists court officials as contacts and advises the receiver of a specific time and date to appear in court.

The text goes on to outline supposed actions and penalties that will be taken if the fines and fees associated with the traffic offense are not paid through a link sent in the message.

So, Pennsylvania Courts issued a reminder that it will never place calls or send text soliciting payment by credit card, gift cards or any other means of electronic funds transfer.

Anyone who gets one of these texts should not respond with sensitive information or forms of payment. Instead, contact state or local police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Consumer Protection at (800) 441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

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