New to-go sushi spot to open in Bakery Square

PITTSBURGH — A new to-go sushi restaurant is opening in Bakery Square at the end of the month.

Golden Gai To-Go aims to “redefine the sushi experience with its innovative concept and mouthwatering menu.”

The spot offers a streamlined ordering process, with options to order online or through a walk-up touch screen.

“Our vision for Golden Gai To-Go is to provide a fast, convenient, and delicious sushi experience for our patrons,” said the restaurant’s Executive Chef Partner, Michael Taylor. “We want to offer a taste of what’s to come while maintaining the same high standards of quality and flavor that will define our brand.”

Golden Gai To-Go is set to open on May 28. A press release said it will act as a To-Go version of what’s to come once the interior space is completed.

